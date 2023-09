Calendar0913 2023

Today

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY CARD Sign-Up Month will be held the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. Stop by Week 3, Tuesday–Saturday, learn about Mango and have your ticket stamped to be eligible for an Oct. 9 drawing. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKEMON SCAVENGER Hunt will continue throughout the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Same Name Doesn’t Mean Same Person,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä SENIOR COFFEE & Bingo will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä PUERTO RICO Festival will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Sept. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä NAMI STATESBORO Community Meeting will be held Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Fair Road, with Delia Mobley, executive director of Open Hearts Community Mission, as guest speaker. For more information call (912) 536-4448.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY PICKS, a program where library staff picks a book or movie to be read or watched for discussion, will meet Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Pick: “Tremors.” Copies available at the front desk. For ages 13 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12–18.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Virginia Genealogy Research With Victoria Robinson,” will be held Sept. 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä 73RD ANNUAL Brannen Family Reunion will be held Sept. 23 at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 11 a.m. Bring a basket lunch to be served at noon. Program, “Thomas Alexander Brannen (1792–1876) and the Forgotten Alderman-Kennedy Cemetery,” will be presented by Randy Brannen.

ä FINANCIAL LITERACY Class will be held Sept. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE BLOOD Connection Blood Drive will be held Sept. 25, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 17 and older.

ä LEARN AI (Artificial Intelligence) With Zaria will be held Sept. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. For ages 12­–18.

ä LEADING BY Reading will be held Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM CLUB will meet Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., Sept. 5–March 28, 2024, at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

