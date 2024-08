Today ä SICKLE CELL Blood Drive will be held Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County, Lee Hill Drive. There will be free blood pressure checks and representatives from Medicare, Humana and Fortress Builders on hand to discuss health care options. For more information call (912) 531-9264. Sponsored by John Wesley No. 161 and Cape Jessamine No. 86.