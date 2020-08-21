Calendar0824 2020

Tuesday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.



Thursday

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “How to Use Heritage Quest,” will be held Thursday via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

Friday

ä FAMILY TRIVIA for Statesboro Regional Library will be held Fri via Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m. For ages 5–adult. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.



Upcoming Events

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street