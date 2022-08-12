Calendar0813 2022

Sunday

ä ANNUAL JIM, Tom, Mitch and Rance Hendrix Family Reunion will be held Sunday at the Middleground Community House. Bring a covered dish to be served at 12:30 p.m. Please note change in location. For more information call Thomas Hendrix at (912) 536-7594.

Upcoming Events

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin Aug. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library. Theme: “My Hero Academia.” For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PUBLIC HEARING will be hosted by the Bulloch County Board of Education Aug. 15 at the Bulloch County Board of Education, Williams Road, beginning at noon. Purpose: to discuss the BOE’s tentatively adopted millage rate, which will require an increase in property taxes.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH BOARD Meeting will be held Aug. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “How to Properly Clean Gravestones,” will be held Aug. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Aug. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL BOOK Swap will be held Aug. 19, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Aug. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.