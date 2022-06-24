Calendar0625 2022

Today

ä ADULT TREASURE Hunt will be held through June 30 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held June 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPECIAL CALLED Meeting of the Bulloch County Board of Elections and Registration will be held June 27 at 1:30 p.m. in the Training Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä SPECIAL CALLED Meeting of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will be held June 28 at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held June 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER CRAFT Activity will be held June 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STEM Craft Activity will be held June 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held June 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.