Still no answers for Yurezz Home Center customers

Several area residents who are customers of Yurezz Home Center in Statesboro still have received no word from the Baxley-based company when they can expect the homes they purchased to be fully finished.

According to multiple reports from Savannah television stations and other news sources in Yurezz’s six-state service area, the company stopped responding last week to concerns from customers who had used Yurezz to buy and set up their homes.

Yurezz, formerly Yess Home Center, was established in 2015 and is a dealership for 14 different manufacturers of mobile and manufactured homes. It operates a center in Statesboro on Highway 301 South, just south of Jimps Road. The Statesboro office was closed last week and has not reopened.

Yurezz markets itself as a full-service provider in that it will walk buyers through the purchase process from site inspection, preparation and recommendations to financing.

However, Yurezz customers said the company stopped responding to their questions about when the homes and services they had paid for would be completed.

Finally, owner Richard Altman sent the following statement to customers June 25, who then shared the statement on social media:

“As many of you may know, Yurezz Home Center, Inc. made the difficult decision to pause its retail operations. We are currently operating on a very limited scale while we assess out next steps. We understand the inconvenience that this uncertainty causes our customers and contractors and want to be sure you are able to reach us when you need us. Please direct inquiries to (info@yurezz.com) and we will respond as quickly as we can. Thanks for your support and we will share additional information as it becomes available.”

The Statesboro Herald has not received responses to phone calls or emails from Yurezz about what the company plans to do to help customers, the reasons for “pausing” retail operations or if it intends to file for bankruptcy protection.

Yurezz Home Center headquarters is in Baxley. Prior to the owner’s announcement, the company operated 12 dealerships across Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, northern Florida and eastern Tennessee.