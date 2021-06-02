Calendar0603 2021

Today

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “Safari Hat & Binoculars.” For ages 2–11.

ä BUY A Leaf Fundraising Event is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. Cost of leaves are as follows: green, $1; orange, $5; red, $10; yellow, $20; and blue/purple, $100 or more. Donations will purchase a vehicle for library outreach and book distribution. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä ANIMAL YOGA will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341. For all ages.



Upcoming Events

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Zoom Meeting will be held June 7 at 11 a.m. To join visit https://zoom.us/j/92872114513?pwd=VStuQlgrUnhqWGJVUGhhbzhNLzhVdz09; Meeting ID: 928 7211 4513;

Passcode: 776519.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup June 8 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “Paul Bunyan Maze.” For ages 6–11.

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup June 9 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “Apple Yarn.” For ages 12–18.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup June 10 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “Apple Suncatcher.” For ages 2–11.

ä TODDLER CRAFT Session will be held June 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to pre-register (required) call (912) 764-1341.” For ages 2–5.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session Meeting will be held June 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä BILLY & Florence Deal Family Reunion will be held June 13 at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church. For more information call (912) 764-6609.



Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.