Calendar0527 2020

Today

ä COUNCIL WORK Session scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. in in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street, has been cancelled as all material was covered during last week’s meetings.

ä PORCH PICKUP is being held at Statesboro Regional Library, Mondays–Fridays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. The building is still closed to the public. For more information call (912) 764-1341 or email ReservesSboro@strl.info.



Thursday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners’ Work Session will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. in in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street, has been cancelled as all material was covered during last week’s meetings.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

Upcoming Events

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet June 2 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet June 3 at 1 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.