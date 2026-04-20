Calendar0421 2026

Today

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held Tuesday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä AUCTION FUNDRAISER will be held Tuesday, 5:30–7:30 p.m., at Langston Chapel Middle School, Langston Chapel, Road. Entry fee is $2/person. Snacks will be served. Attendees will be entered into a 50/50 drawing. Cash and CashApp accepted. Proceeds will benefit LCMS. Presented by the school’s PTO.

Wednesday

ä PRESENTATION by an Ogeechee Area Hospice representative will be held Wednesday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä EARTH DAY Story & Craft Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza Event will be held Wednesday at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä LIFE SKILLS Chapter Three: Understanding Taxes will be offered Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 16–21. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COOKOUT will be held Thursday at the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet April 24 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Saturday

ä CHILDREN’S ART Workshop will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 6–12. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä AUTHOR MEET & Greet will be held Saturday, 1–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä WRITERS’ WORKSHOP will be held April 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CONSTELLATION CRAFT Activity will be held April 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION will be held April 28 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Poetry Through the Ages,” will be held April 28 at 3:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BUILDING A Resilient Community Summit will be held April 29, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., in the Oak Room of the Jack Hill Building, Ogeechee Technical College campus, Joe Kennedy Boulevard. For more information contact Lora Cooper at (912) 764-6179 or bullochcountyfamilyconnection@gmail.com. Hosted by the Bulloch County Commission on Human Services (Bulloch County Family Connection).

ä BLACK OUT Poetry Session for Teens will be held April 29 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held April 30 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.