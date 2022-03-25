Calendar0326 2022

Today

ä ADOPTION EVENT with Fixing the Boro will be held Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä SOUTHERN CRUISERS’ 30TH Annual Car Show will be held Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, Highway 67 South. Vehicle registration fee is $20, vendors’ fee is $50 and food truck vendors’ fee is $150 and may be done until 11 a.m. on the day of the show, Awards ceremony begins at 3 p.m. Admission is $5/person; 12 and under, handicap and military with ID are free. Gates open at 8 a.m. There will be food, prizes, music and a raffle. Proceeds will benefit Southern Cruisers’ charities. For more information call John Cone at (912) 764-3523.

ä EXHIBIT, “SHE Has a Name,” a fashion exhibit honoring influential black women of Georgia, will be on display through March 28 in the first floor gallery of the Interdisciplinary Academic Building, Georgia Southern University campus. Presented by the School of Human Ecology/Fashion Merchandising & Apparel Design.

ä MARVIN PITTMAN High School Class of 1972 50th Class Reunion is being planned. Classmates’ contact information is needed. For more information and/or to share contact info with the planning committee, call (912) 687-5549.



Upcoming Events

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin March 28 at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information, inquire at the front desk.

ä TEEN BOOK Club will meet March 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä STEM DAY will be held March 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Researching With Nicknames,” will be held March 31 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä BRE’S FLOWER Shop will be held April 2 at Statesboro Regional Library. To register (required) visit the Circulation Desk or for more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held April 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m.,

at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.