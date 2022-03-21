Calendar0322 2022

Today

ä SPRING INTO Succulents Workshop will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk.

ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will begin Tuesday, 4–5 p.m., at the Heritage Pavilion of the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University. For grades Pre-K–5. There is no fee to participate, but donations are appreciated. For more information or to register contact Tommy at (912) 478-1507 or email: tp13527@georgiasouthern.edu.

ä EXHIBIT, “SHE Has a Name,” a fashion exhibit honoring influential black women of Georgia, will be on display through March 28 in the first floor gallery of the Interdisciplinary Academic Building, Georgia Southern University campus. Presented by the School of Human Ecology/Fashion Merchandising & Apparel Design.

ä MARVIN PITTMAN High School Class of 1972 50th Class Reunion is being planned. Classmates’ contact information is needed. For more information and/or to share contact info with the planning committee, call (912) 687-5549.



Thursday

ä COLLEGE PREP Pt. 2 Class will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 16–18.

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä PERFORMANCE, “HERE Comes The Sun: Celebrating the Music of the Beatles!,” will be held Thursday at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24 for adults, $12 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m.

ä CLASS, “STARTING a Food Business,” will be held Thursday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., at the Georgia Grown Innovative Center, South Terrell Street, Metter. Cost is $125 for both sessions, materials and includes lunch for both days. For session content and to register, visit https://ugasbdc.training/sav/FoodBiz or for more information call Liz Overstreet at (12) 651-3200.



Saturday

ä SOUTHERN CRUISERS’ 30TH Annual Car Show will be held Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, Highway 67 South. Vehicle registration fee is $20, vendors’ fee is $50 and food truck vendors’ fee is $150 and may be done until 11 a.m. on the day of the show, Awards ceremony begins at 3 p.m. Admission is $5/person; 12 and under, handicap and military with ID are free. Gates open at 8 a.m. There will be food, prizes, music and a raffle. Proceeds will benefit Southern Cruisers’ charities. For more information call John Cone at (912) 764-3523.

ä ADOPTION EVENT with Fixing the Boro will be held Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

Upcoming Events

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin March 28 at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information, inquire at the front desk.

ä TEEN BOOK Club will meet March 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä STEM DAY will be held March 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Researching With Nicknames,” will be held March 31 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä TODDLER TIME at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.