Calendar0317 2022

Today

ä COLLEGE PREP Pt. 1 Class will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 16–18.

ä EXHIBIT, “SHE Has a Name,” a fashion exhibit honoring influential black women of Georgia, will be on display through March 28 in the first floor gallery of the Interdisciplinary Academic Building, Georgia Southern University campus. Presented by the School of Human Ecology/Fashion Merchandising & Apparel Design.



Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä FUNDRAISER to generate money for humanitarian support of the people of Ukraine will be held Saturday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m., at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Donations will be accepted and a raffle of donated items will be held.



Upcoming Events

ä SPRING INTO Succulents Workshop will be held March 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk.

ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will begin March 22, 4–5 p.m., at the Heritage Pavilion of the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University. For grades Pre-K–5. There is no fee to participate, but donations are appreciated. For more information or to register contact Tommy at (912) 478-1507 or email: tp13527@georgiasouthern.edu.

ä COLLEGE PREP Pt. 2 Class will be held March 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 16–18.

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held March 24 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä PERFORMANCE, “HERE Comes The Sun: Celebrating the Music of the Beatles!,” will be held March 24 at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24 for adults, $12 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m.

ä CLASS, “STARTING a Food Business,” will be held March 24–25, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., at the Georgia Grown Innovative Center, South Terrell Street, Metter. Cost is $125 for both sessions, materials and includes lunch for both days. For session content and to register, visit https://ugasbdc.training/sav/FoodBiz or for more information call Liz Overstreet at (12) 651-3200.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä TODDLER TIME at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.