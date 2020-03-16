Calendar0317 2020

Today

ä STATESBORO EXCHANGE Club will meet Tuesday, noon–1 p.m., at Uncle Shug’s on Main, South Main Street. For more information call Ginger Larrabee at (912) 237-2512.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä CRAFT, “MAKE a Circuit: Little Bits & Snap Circuits,” will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 6–11.

ä AMERICAN CANCER Society Cancer/Caregiver Support Group Meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67.

ä THE MILL Creek Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet Tuesday, 6–7 p.m., at Fordham’s Farmhouse. Program, “My Irish Ancestors,” will be presented by Hu Daughtry at 6:30 p.m.



Wednesday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 3–8.

ä LITTLE ONES’ Playtime will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 0–5.

Thursday

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Preserving Family History,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m.

Friday

ä WINTER READING Challenge Party will be held Friday, 3:30–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages.

Saturday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Schools Employee Recruitment Fair will be held Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro High School, Lester Road. For more information visit www.bullochschools.org/jobs.

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä SPHERO RACES will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m.

ä VERY HUNGRY Caterpillar Anniversary Celebration will be held Saturday, 2–4 p.m., at Books-A-Million, Statesboro. Activities include a story time.

ä DRAW IT!: Movement & Action Day will be held Saturday, 3–4:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

Upcoming Events

ä EAGLE TIME: Meme Monday will be held March 23, 3:30–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–5

ä HOBBIT ADVENTURE will be held March 23, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades 12–18. There will be games and activities.

ä RESTORING the Breach M.E. First Tutoring will be offered March 24, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.