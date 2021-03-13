Calendar0313 2021

Today

ä A CITY of Statesboro Council Retreat will continue Saturday at the Westin, Jekyll Island, Ga., concluding at noon. The retreat will be facilitated by Michael Hourihan with the Carl Vinson School of Government.

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet March 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the North Main Annex, 115 North Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet March 16 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street. The mayor will deliver his 2021 State of the City Address prior to the meeting.

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held March 18 at 11 a.m. Detailed meeting information and Zoom invitation will be sent to attendees.

Ongoing Events

ä AARP FOUNDATION Tax Aide Tax Assistance will not be available in Statesboro this year due to COVID-19.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.