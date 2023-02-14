Calendar0214 2023

Today

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä PINK POKEMON Scavenger Hunt will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FOOD FOR Fines will be held the month of February at Statesboro Regional Library. Library fees may be paid off with food donations. One item equals $1 in fines. Items eligible for donation include canned goods, packaged food and pet food. No opened or expired items will be accepted.



Wednesday

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Analyzing AncestryDNA Results,” will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.



Upcoming Events

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä STEM CLUB will meet Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE MILL Creek Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet Feb. 21, 6–7 p.m., at Ole Times Restaurant, Northside Drive East. The program, “The Battle at Sullivan’s Island,” will be presented by Mike Lisenby at 6:30 p.m.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Feb. 22 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “African American Methodology,” will be held Feb. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä HARRY POTTER Trivia will be held Feb. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Community will be held Feb. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.