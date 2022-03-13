Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in January and February by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Jan. 12

➤ Forest Heights Country Club, 3772 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed flour for frying stored uncovered at fry station and with Saran Wrap fallen into product on lower shelf in kitchen. Observed dishwasher operation with insufficient sanitizer concentration. The sanitizer appeared clearer than it should and it was not drawing up into the machine. Observed clean plates stored face up throughout kitchen. Should be stored inverted or under "dummy plate." Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Lakeside Dining Commons, Forest at Cedarwood Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed melon with internal temperature of 45 degrees F. Observed meatballs with internal temperature of 115 degrees F. Observed leaking dishwasher in dish room and several inoperable dishwashers in satellite kitchens. Inspector: Jump.





Jan. 13

➤ Bulloch County Senior Center, 235 Granade Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.

➤ Heritage Inn & Rehabilitation, 307 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed sanitizer in 3-compartment sink and in buckets at 0 ppm. Observed employee cup not in designated area. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Willingway, 311 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed build-up on can opener blade. Inspector: Randall.

Jan. 18

➤ AMC Statesboro 12, 991 Lovett Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





Jan. 20

➤ Bruster's Real Ice Cream/Nathan's Hotdogs, 995 Lovett Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed food debris at the top of microwave. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Georgia Southern University Child Development Center, 219 Forest Drive

▲ Score: 91

Inspector: Randall.





Jan. 21

➤ Buffalo Wild Wings, 442 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed wiping cloths not stored in between uses. Observed personal items in kitchen area. Personal items moved. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Hardee's, 612 East Northside Drive

▲ Score: 81

Observed a box of moldy tomatoes. Advised to discard; corrected on-site. Observed walk-in cooler with ambient temperature of 51 degrees F. Advised to discard all potentially-hazardous foods that are out of temperature. Thermometer calibrated on-site at time of inspection. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in freezer. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Taco Bell, 729 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed employee personal drink without a lid or straw stored on food prep surface. Employees' drinks shall have a lid and straw and be stored in designated area. Observed hand-washing sink with empty paper towel dispenser. Inspector: Jump.





Jan. 25

➤ Baldino's Giant Jersey Subs, 1204 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 82

Observed food debris on can opener blade. Observed organic build-up on soda nozzles. Clean and sanitize soda nozzles daily. Observed display case cooler not holding temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Cooler needs repair to either the cooling unit or the sliding door seals. Advised to call health department when cooler is repaired. Observed meatballs holding with internal temperature of 115 degrees F. Corrected on-site; meatballs were properly heated to 165 degrees F before being returned to hot-holding unit. Observed liquid pooling on bottom shelf in two reach-in coolers. Observed food debris under bread table and under/behind oven/proofer. Schedule cleaning frequency often enough to keep area clean. Observed customer bathroom door with no automatic door closer. Observed light shining through rear door when fully closed. Replace weather strip. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Panda Express, Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 98

Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler; corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.





Jan. 26

➤ Holiday Pizza, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed hand-wash sink blocked with dish scrubber. Hand-wash sinks are to be directly accessible at all times and used only for hand-washing; corrected on-site. Observed wet wiping cloths stored on food cutting boards/food-prep surfaces. Between uses, wiping cloths shall be stored in sanitizer solution or taken to dirty laundry; corrected on-site. Clean plates stored facing up. Clean dishware should be stored inverted or under a "dummy plate" to protect the food/lip contact surface from contamination. Observed deep cuts in cutting boards. Resurface boards or replace. Observed employee bathroom door and rear exit door without automatic door closure. Install automatic door closure on all bathroom doors and exterior doors. Inspector: Jump.





Jan. 31

➤ McDonald's Archway, 810 Arch Way

▲ Score: 93

Observed whisk and cup in hand sink. Observed freezer floor with debris. Clean freezer. Observed food debris accumulated on work stations. Personal items not in designated areas. Inspector: Randall.





Feb. 1

➤ Brown's Health & Rehabilitation Center, 226 South College Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Chattanooga Subway #3215, 216 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 99

"No Choking" poster posted in customer dining area. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Cracker Barrel, 216 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 91

Observed hand-washing sink blocked by dish racks in dish-washing area. All hand-washing sinks shall be directly accessible at all times. Observed food build-up on slicer. Slicer needs to be taken apart, cleaned and sanitized at least once every four hours. Observed previously repaired damage to walk-in freezer floor. When repaired, the floor needs to be smooth and easily cleanable. Inspector: Jump.





Feb. 2

➤ Shane's Rib Shack, 1100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 93

Observed food and crumbs in reach-in cooler/freezer. Trash can in ladies' bathroom not covered. Observed excessive debris and cleanliness lacking throughout facility. Light coming through back door. Inspector: Randall.





Feb. 3

➤ 180 Fitness, 4 College Plaza

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Hopeulikit BBQ & Market Place, 21266 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 97

Observed meat cooling while covered. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Jersey Mike's Subs, 721 South Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed prepped tomatoes with internal temperature of 50 degrees F placed for service. Advised manager to move tomatoes to walk-in cooler until internal temperature reaches 41 degrees F after prepping. This method should be used for all non-potentially-hazardous foods. Foods moved to walk-in cooler; corrected on-site. Observed walk-in freezer needing repairs. Observed minor debris on floors in kitchen. Inspector: Robinson.

— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



