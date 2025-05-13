The Bulloch County Schools, through May 1 in the current school year, served 380 "homeless" students. In other words, around 3% of the school district's nearly 11,000 students were living in situations that met the definition of homelessness spelled out in a federal law that prescribes services the schools should provide to these students.
Bulloch Schools have served 380 'homeless' kids this school year
About 3% of local student population; definition fairly broad, but yes, some are sleeping in cars
