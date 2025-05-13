By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bulloch Schools have served 380 'homeless' kids this school year
About 3% of local student population; definition fairly broad, but yes, some are sleeping in cars
Dr. Tysinger - about homeless students
Dr. Dawn Tysinger, Bulloch County Schools executive director of student wellness and support, presents an update on student homelessness and the school district's support programs for homeless students during the Thursday, May 8, Board of Education meeting. (AL HACKLE/staff)
The Bulloch County Schools, through May 1 in the current school year, served 380 "homeless" students. In other words, around 3% of the school district's nearly 11,000 students were living in situations that met the definition of homelessness spelled out in a federal law that prescribes services the schools should provide to these students.
