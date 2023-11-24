Bulloch Recreation Department director enshrined into state Hall of Fame

Eddie Canon, director of Bulloch County Recreation and Parks, was inducted into the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Hall of Fame during the Association’s Annual Conference Nov. 8 in Athens.

Enshrinement into the Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed upon a Recreation and Parks Association member. Canon has served in the Association for 45 years in various departments and was well deserving of this award said a proclamation from the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners.

According to a release from Bulloch County, the Hall of Fame award was established to recognize an individual or an organization that has made “unusual and extraordinary contributions to the Recreation, Park or Conservation movement in Georgia.”

The Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Hall of Fame inducts only two people each year.

The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department is celebrating 75 years of recreation in Bulloch County in 2023

According to the state Recreation and Parks Association, Bulloch County has the most members of the GRPA Hall Of Fame to have been employed or associated with any other recreation department in Georgia.

Bulloch Hall of Fame members:

1989 – Max Lockwood

1990 – Honey Bowen

2006 – Lonice Barrett

2010 – Wayne Gay

2022 – Ron Nix

2023 – Eddie Canon





Also, Dadrian Cosby, athletics manager for Bulloch County Recreation and Parks was elected to serve as vice president of the state association. Cosby began a 5-year commitment last year as secretary/treasurer and will culminate when he becomes GRPA president in 2026 and joins a group from Bulloch County that have served as president.

Bulloch past presidents of GRPA:

1953-54 – Max Lockwood

1983-84 – Ronnie Nix

1994-95 – Wayne Gay

1995-96 – Mike Rollins

1998-99 – Rick Gehle

2017-18 – Eddie Canon

To watch the award presentation, go to the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YuU3pk94hQ&t=912s



