Bulloch Rec director Dadrian Cosby is installed as 2026 GRPA president

Dadrian Cosby, director of the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department, was installed Wednesday as president of the Georgia Recreation and Park Association for 2026. The installation ceremony took place during the Association’s annual conference held this week at Jekyll Island.

“This is a great honor for me,” Cosby said. “I can not only support Bulloch County citizens, but touch youth and adults statewide. Bulloch County Recreation and Parks has had a long lineage of GRPA presidents, and I am humbled to be on this list of people who I believe to be or have been great leaders.

“I want to thank the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners and County Manager Chris Eldridge for their support. We have some exciting things happening locally and statewide in 2026, and I’m grateful Bulloch County will be at the forefront of it all.”

A 27-year veteran employee of the Bulloch Rec Department, Cosby was named director in October 2024.

Over the years, Cosby has sat on many state committees of the Georgia Recreation and Park Association, including the Awards Committee, chairman of Students and Young Professionals, Annual Conference Committee, chairman of the Editorial Committee and the State Athletic Committee.

In a release from the Rec Department, Cosby is described as “a dedicated leader in the field of recreation and parks for many years, serving both Bulloch County and the state of Georgia with enthusiasm, innovation and vision.”

As Georgia Recreation and Park Association president, Cosby will lead professionals from across Georgia in promoting the value of parks and recreation, supporting local communities and strengthening programs that enhance quality of life for residents of all ages.

The organization was founded in 1945 and is the leading organization for recreation and park professionals across Georgia. The association works to advance recreation opportunities, preserve natural spaces, and promote active, healthy lifestyles for all residents.



