Bulloch County restaurant inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in September by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Sept. 11

➤ Bull & Barrel, 30 West Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed food directly on floor in freezer, not six inches above/off floor. Observed debris on clean plates stored. Observed no available test strips for checking dishwasher for required sanitation. Observed food debris in microwave. Observed employee's personal items in main kitchen prep area. Inspector: Kristen Smith.

➤ Georgia Southern University Child Development Center, 219 Forest Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed milk past manufacturer date. Observed marinara sauce unlabeled. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Southeast Bulloch High School, P.O. Box 68, Brooklet

▲ Score: 96

Observed dishwasher not reaching proper sanitation temperature of 180 degrees F. Inspector ran four cycles and achieved 144 degrees F. All temperature using ware-washing equipment must reach 180 degrees F. Repair within 72 hours and discontinue use. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Southeast Bulloch Middle School, 9124 Brooklet-Denmark Highway, Brooklet

▲ Score: 97

Observed liquids in reach-in coolers without proper food identification labels. Inspector: Smith.





Sept. 14

➤ Cracker Barrel, 216 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 95

Observed scoop handle down in food. Observed food debris accumulated in microwave oven. Flies in kitchen. Inspector: Randall.

➤ El Sombrero #10, 600 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 81

Observed foods in the walk-in cooler and the reach-in cooler uncovered. Observed multiple cold foods held above 41 degrees F in walk-in cooler and prep coolers. Corrected on-site; all foods discarded. Observed food (queso) not cooling appropriately. Observed flies in kitchen. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Holiday's, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 86

Observed lettuce stored on counter with internal temperature of 69 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed potentially-hazardous foods in reach-in and walk-in coolers held past 7-day discard date. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed pasta in walk-in cooler missing 7-day discard date. Observed debris build-up on coolers and equipment. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Loco's Grill & Pub, 91 Briarwood Lane

▲ Score: 70

Observed employees don gloves without following proper hand-washing procedures. Observed employees' drinks on food prep surface. Observed employee's drink missing proper lid and straw. Observed food in reach-in cooler not properly covered. Observed organic matter build-up on ice machine. Observed cooked beef stored on counter not reaching internal temperature of 135 degrees F. Observed debris on freezer floor. Observed debris in reach-in cooler and shelves. Observed flies in kitchen. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Subway #18965, 12399 Highway 301 South

▲ Score: 96

Observed foods in prep-top cooler stored uncovered. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed debris in microwave. Inspector: Smith.





Sept. 15

➤ Captain D's Restaurant, 304 South Main Street

▲ Score: 84

Observed employee not wash hands before putting on gloves. Observed personal cups sitting on prep cooler; discarded. Food not in original packaging should be labeled with common name. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Nevils Elementary School, 8438 Nevils-Groveland Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed water holding on floor. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Nonna Picci Pizza, 807 South Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed dishwasher without proper sanitation concentration; corrected on-site. Observed debris on meat slicer. Observed employee drying dishes with towel. All dishes must be air-dried. Observed single-use articles without protective plastic sleeve. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Subway SV Trading Company, 8700 Highway 67, Brooklet

▲ Score: 92

Observed hand-washing sink blocked by trash can and rag stored in hand-washing sink. Hand-washing sinks must be accessible and used for hand-washing only. Observed dishes soaking in sanitizer sink without proper sanitizer concentration (0 ppm). Inspector: Smith.

➤ The SmoQue Pit, 454 South Main Street

▲ Score: 79

Observed no paper towels at hand-washing sink. Observed dishwashing machine without proper sanitation concentration. Observed beef on counter. Cold food must be temping at 41 degrees F or lower. Beef was temping at 66 degrees F. Observed employee with beard not properly covered. Observed inspection from 2017 posted, not current one from 2019. Inspector: Smith.

Reinspection score: 94 (Sept. 16)

Observed employee without proper hair restraint. Observed employee without proper hair restraint for beard. Observed sink leaking water onto kitchen floor. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Brooklet Elementary School, 600 West Lane Street, Brooklet

▲ Score: 99

Observed air conditioning unit leaking water onto floor. Inspector: Smith.

➤ CookOut Statesboro Inc., 550 Fair Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed cheese temping at 59 degrees F. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Dairy Queen, 1291 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 88

Observed cake in the blast chiller uncovered. Observed gravy uncovered. Observed crust on can opener blade. Observed box of food in walk-in freezer stored on floor. Observed food residue in reach-in freezer by the fryer. Observed food residue in walk-in cooler on floors. Observed personal food items stored in the walk-in cooler with the establishment food. Corrected on-site; employee's food moved to a container away from the establishment's foods. Inspector: Randall.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



