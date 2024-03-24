Bulloch GOP candidate ‘meet’ and speeches Monday at SHS

The Bulloch County Republican Party, TGV News and sponsors are hosting a “meet and greet” Monday with county and district candidates at 5:30 p.m. followed by candidate speeches beginning at 7 p.m. in the Statesboro High School cafeteria and auditorium.

This event is open to the public, and will include some candidates for nonpartisan offices such as judgeships and Board of Education seats, as well Republican candidates for partisan offices. All are candidates in the May 21 party primary and nonpartisan general election.

In a social media posting about the event, the Bulloch County GOP listed these candidates as “confirmed”: for Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, Seat 1-A, R. Ryan Brannen; Seat 2-A Ray Davis; Seat 2-C Brian Pfund and Nick Newkirk; for commission chairman, David Bennett; for sheriff, Keith “Possum” Howard; tax commissioner, Leslie Deal Akins; for coroner, Chuck Francis; for Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Robert Busbee.

Also listed were these nonpartisan candidates: for Bulloch County Board of Education, District 7 Lisha Nevil and Heather Mims; District 1 Lannie Lanier, and District 3 Jennifer Campbell Mock; and for Ogeechee Circuit Superior Court judge: Matt Hube and Ronnie Thompson (who are running unopposed for different seats on the court).