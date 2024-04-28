Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in April by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





April 3

➤ Books-A-Million/Joe Muggs, 343 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 97

Observed buildup on non-food contact surfaces including countertops' surfaces, toaster and microwave. Increase cleaning frequency. Correct by 04/06. Observed buildup on floors throughout food service areas. Increase cleaning frequency. Correct by 04/06. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Chick-fil-A Of Statesboro, 352 East Northside Drive

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ Miso Hungry, 609 Brannen Street Suite 9

▲ Score: 80

Observed employee engage in activity that contaminated hands and proceeded to prepare food without washing hands. Corrected on-site; person in charge washed hands after discussion was had. Food employees shall clean their hands and exposed portions of their arms immediately before engaging in food preparation, including working with exposed food, clean equipment and utensils and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles and after engaging in other activities that contaminate the hands. Corrected on-site. Observed hand sink missing paper towels. Corrected on-site; towels replaced. Observed buildup on ice machine baffle. Increase cleaning frequency. Correct by 04/13. Observed dishwasher and sanitizer buckets not meeting acceptable ppm. Correct by 04/13. Observed food improperly cooling in reach-in cooler. When placed in cooling or cold-holding equipment, food containers in which food is being cooled shall be arranged in the equipment to provide maximum heat transfer through the container walls. Correct by 04/06. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Stilson Cafe, 8286 East Highway 80, Brooklet

▲ Score: 85

Observed sliced cheese on counter with internal temperature of 72 degrees F. Cheese discarded. All potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed multiple prepped food items in walk-in cooler missing 7-day discard by date. Observed damaged prep top cooler lid. Observed soiled dishes being rinsed out with water hose onto ground surface. Observed debris on floors, walls, ceilings and equipment. Observed vent hood filters with grease and debris buildup. Observed employee's personal items throughout kitchen. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





April 4

➤ Little Caesars #358, 331 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 98

Observed debris on floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Robinson.





April 5

➤ Daylight Donuts, 455 South Main Street

▲ Score: 83

Observed water temperaturObserved sausage patties in hot-holding cabinet with internal temperature of 125 degrees F. Discard foods. All potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 135 degrees F or above. Observed debris on interior and exterior of equipment. Observed excessive debris on floors throughout facility. Observed debris on walls and ceilings. Observed unsealed gap at bottom of rear door. Inspector: Robinson.





April 9

➤ Little Caesars @ Publix, 109 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Smith.





April 10

➤ Bulloch Academy, 873 Westside Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed improper cooling of ready-to-eat potentially-hazardous food products. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly cooled items to correct temperatures in accordance with the time and temperature criteria specified under Department of Public Health rules. Observed organic buildup on non-food contact surface in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly cleaned area. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Longhorn Of Statesboro, 719 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 84

Observed multiple raw potentially-hazardous food items cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded items. Observed food debris and/or buildup inside and outside of equipment (reach-in cooler, walk-in freezer and cooking equipment). Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 04/13. Observed debris and/or dust on floors, walls and order monitors in main cooking and front service prep areas. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination. Correct by 04/13. Observed live pest on surface in front food prep area. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed pest from facility and clean1ed area. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Starbucks, 101 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 91

Observed half and half and heavy cream cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded items. Inspector: Smith.





April 11

➤ Brewed Awakenings (Base Of Operations), 8741 Highway 301 South Unit C

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Robinson.





April 12

➤ Cool Beanz Espresso Bar, 19 South Main Street

▲ Score: 98

Observed damaged flooring in the front service area. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Inspector: Smith.





April 15

➤ Chattanooga Subway #28656, 3039 West Northside Drive

▲ Score: 88

Observed hand sink in front and back with debris. A hand-washing sink may not be used for purposes other than hand-washing. Correct by 04/25. Observed buildup on blade of slicer. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 04/25. Observed debris and buildup in bottom of bread ovens, on equipment and on countertops. CA: Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 04/18. Observed debris on floors and damaged ceiling tiles and vent above walk-in. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 04/18. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Sports Bar Grill & Lounge, 2390 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 82

Observed food items uncovered in kitchen. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored items for intended use. Observed no chemical sanitizer available for use. Obtain immediately. A chemical sanitizer used in a sanitizing solution for a manual or mechanical operation at contact times specified under DPH rules shall meet the requirements specified in DPH rules. Observed cooked rice holding at room temperature in microwave. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food item. Observed excessive debris buildup on and around cooking equipment and on the floors. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Observed debris on floor and damaged tiling along bottom of wall in ware-washing area. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 04/18. Observed personal items stored throughout the kitchen areas. Designate area for employee items and activity. Correct by 04/18. Inspector: Smith.

➤ The Clubhouse Family Entertainment Center/ Spikes Sports Grill, 2704 Old Register Road

▲ Score: 87

Observed multiple potentially-hazardous food items cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Observed pizza hot=holding below 126 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Observed food debris and stains on cooking equipment and in bottoms of microwaves, reach-in coolers and freezers. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 04/18. Observed dead fruit flies and roach in bar and food storage area. Dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition or the attraction of pests. Correct by 04/18. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Waffle House #910, 446 South Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed wet wiping cloths used to clean counters and tables not stored properly (on countertop and in empty container). Cloths in-use for wiping food spills from tableware and carry-out containers that occur as food is being served shall be maintained dry and cloths in-use for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces shall be held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution at a concentration specified under DPH rules. Correct by 04/15. Observed food debris and residue inside surfaces of reach-in cooler and walk-in cooler. Observed buildup on cooking equipment. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 04/18. Observed employee items stored in back kitchen above facility food items and products. Designated areas for employees to eat, drink and use tobacco shall be located so that food, equipment, linens and single-service and single-use articles are protected from contamination. Correct by 04/18. Inspector: Smith.