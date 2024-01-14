Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





December 11

➤ El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 103 Parker Avenue, Brooklet ▲ Score: 91

Observed 3-compartment sink set up with no sanitizer compartment. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly set up 3-compartment sink. Observed taco shells improperly stored to prevent contamination. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored items. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Jim N' Nick's Community BBQ, 24106 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 100 (New)

No violations observed during inspection. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Morrison Health Care Food Service at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, 1499 Fair Road ▲ Score: 92

Observed debris on can opener blade. Corrected on-site; can opener blade moved to be washed, rinsed and sanitized. Observed flour scoop stored with handle in contact with food. Observed debris on shelving in walk-in cooler. Observed leaking/running faucet at handwash sink. Inspector: Robinson.





December 12

➤ Bourbon Grill & More, 10 Statesboro Mall

▲ Score: 86

Observed black matter on ice machine baffle. Observed a container of mayo with an expiration date of 8/21/23. Corrected on-site; mayo was discarded. Observed improper cooling of cooked chicken and noodles in the walk-in cooler with tightly closed lids. Corrected on-site; lids were partially opened. Observed a bag of rice in the dry storage area with foot/shoe prints on the bag showing evidence of foot/shoe to product contact. Advised person in charge to tell staff to use a ladder/stepping stool and to not step on products. Observed debris and food buildup in the bottom of the reach-in coolers and reach-in freezers. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ El Sombrero #14, 879 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 92

Observed dried food residue on can opener blade. Observed pink organic matter on the inside of the drink dispenser in the first-floor bar area. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to clean and sanitize. Observed bowl being used as a scoop being stored in the garlic powder seasoning storage container. Corrected on-site; bowl removed from container. Observed an ice buildup on the door of the walk-in freezer. Inspector: Konadu.





December 13

➤ Bulloch County Correctional Complex, 17257 Highway 301 North

▲ Score: 90

Observed sausage cold-holding with internal temperature of 46 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out of temp food discarded. Transfer food to larger flat pan to first cool to 41 degrees F or below before covering tightly. Do not use trash bags to store food. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Comfort Inn & Suites, 17870 Highway 67

▲ Score: 94

Observed unlabeled spray bottle of chemicals. Observed damage to walls/baseboards in kitchen area. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Emma's, 455 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 94

Observed cleaners without labels of common names. Observed shelving in reach-in cooler in need of cleaning. Observed bottom of reach-in warmers and coolers with food debris. Observed shelving in walk-in cooler covered in mold. Observed buildup on top of dishwasher. Observed buildup on floors in kitchen and dishwasher area. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ The Saucy Shrimp -- Base, 12218 Highway 301 South

▲ Score: 88

Observed a frying spatula being stored in a hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; utensil removed from sink. Hand-washing sink shall only be used for hand-washing. Observed improper cooling of several foods made/prepped on 12-13-23 with closed lids in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; lids were opened. Foods shall be loosely covered or uncovered if protected from overhead contamination during the cooling period to facilitate heat transfer from the surface of the food. Corrected on-site. Observed rice scoopers being stored in stagnant water. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed utensils. Observed a box of wine glasses being stored on the floor. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed glasses from ground and instructed employee to clean and sanitize glasses. Observed raw wood on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Observed food residue and buildup in reach-in coolers. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ The Tasty Crave, 200 Lanier Drive Suite 3

▲ Score: 90

Observed raw shelled eggs stored above raw pancake batter and cooked fish. Corrected on-site; eggs were properly moved below other foods. Observed the facility with expired sanitizer testing strips. Order new testing strips within 72 hours. Correct by 12/16/23. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Vandy's BBQ, 22 West Vine Street

▲ Score: 72

Observed employee actively eating in food preparation area. Corrected on-site; person in charge finished eating outside of food preparation area. Observed bulk container of potatoes without proper overhead protection to prevent contamination. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food item. Observed organic matter buildup on inside of ice machine and ice dispenser on fountain drink. Observed buildup on can opener. Schedule routine cleaning to prevent buildup. Correct by: 12/23/23. Observed cheese and sliced tomatoes cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Observed debris inside microwave. Observed buildup and debris on shelving inside main kitchen. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Observed multiple damaged and compromised areas of ceiling in back bathroom ware-washing and cooking areas with pooled water in bucket. Compromised areas are source of potential contamination. Facility must repair to prevent contamination. Observed damaged walls and debris on walls and floors throughout facility. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 12/16/23. Roof of facility needs to be repaired. Exterior surfaces of buildings shall be of weather-resistant materials and shall comply with law. Correct by: 12/16/23. Observed live fly activity in facility. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Correct by 12/16/23. Observed multiple dead flies in walk-in cooler. Dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition or the attraction of pests. Correct by 12/16/2023. Inspector: Smith.

➤ William James Elks Lodge #1346, 335 James Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed no certified food safety manager (CFSM) employed at facility. Food service establishments shall have in its employ a CFSM as specified in paragraph (b) of this subsection to ensure food safety is being managed within the food service establishment during all hours of operation. Correct by 12/23/23. Inspector: Smith.





December 14

➤ Chow Time, 408 Northside Drive Suite 8

▲ Score: 91

Observed crawfish that was recently made but hadn't been placed in hot-holding with internal temperature of 130 degrees F. Corrected on-site; product reheated to 171 degrees F and placed in hot-holding. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Portal Elementary School, 328 Grady Street, Portal

▲ Score: 97

Observed expired yogurt stored in walk-in cooler. Must be discarded or labeled as "do not serve" if returning to distributor. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Nevils Elementary School, 8438 Nevils-Groveland Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.