Bulloch County Teacher of the Year Heather Gonzales to keynote OTC graduation

Ogeechee Technical College alumna and 2024-2025 Bulloch County Teacher of the Year Heather Gonzales will offer the commencement address at OTC’s graduation May 15 ceremony set for 7 p.m. at Hanner Fieldhouse.

Gonzales began her educational path at Ogeechee Tech, where she earned an associate degree in Early Childhood Care & Education. She continued her studies at the University of Alaska – Fairbanks as a ceramics major, later transferring to Georgia Southern University in 2004 to complete her bachelor’s degree in Art Education.

“Heather Gonzales embodies the spirit of Ogeechee Technical College,” said Christy Rikard, VP for Student Affairs. “She is resilient, creative, and committed to making a difference. Her story is a powerful reminder to our graduates that every path is unique, and that passion and perseverance can lead to extraordinary impact.”

Currently serving as a visual arts instructor at Southeast Bulloch Middle School, Gonzales brings 14 years of experience to the classroom, including 12 within Bulloch County Schools. Her commitment to nurturing young minds through artistic expression recently earned her the prestigious honor of Bulloch County Schools Teacher of the Year.

Her approach to teaching is deeply influenced by her personal experience with dyslexia.

As a student who struggled in traditional academic settings, Gonzales found refuge and confidence through art.