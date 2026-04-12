Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in March and April by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.

March 23

Taco Bell #9923, 729 Northside Drive East

Score: 89

Observed tomatoes on prep line cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; tomatoes discarded. Keep all potentially-hazardous foods cold-held at 41 degrees F or below. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

March 25

Dolan's Bar-B-Que, 239 South Main Street

Score: 91

Observed chicken hot-holding in a warmer at temps below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; reheated chicken to 177 degrees F. Time/temperature control for safety food, hot- and cold-holding. Except during preparation, cooking or cooling, or when time is used as the public health control, time/temperature control for safety food shall be maintained at 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below or 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) or above. Corrected on-site. Observed potentially-hazardous food held on time without proper prep and discard time. Corrected on-site; time recorded. Except as specified under rules, if time without temperature control is used as the public health control for a working supply of time/temperature control for safety food before cooking or for ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food that is displayed or held for sale or service, written procedures shall be prepared in advance, maintained in the food service establishment and made available to the regulatory authority upon request that specify the food in unmarked containers or packages or marked to exceed a 4-hour limit shall be discarded. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

March 26

Uncle Shug's Chicken Barn, 12399 Highway 301 South Suite A

Score: 70

Observed heavy food buildup on potato wedger. Slicer must be washed/rinsed/sanitized after use, at a minimum of every four hours. Corrected on-site; slicer taken to ware-washing sink. Observed gravy and beans hot-holding with internal temperature less than 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out-of-temp foods discarded, holding units turned up to higher holding temperature.

Observed multiple potentially-hazardous foods without proper date-marking. Ready-to-eat potentially-hazardous foods must be clearly marked with 7-day discard date by the end of which foods must be consumed or discarded. The prep date counts as day one, so if an item is prepped on a Thursday, it must be sold or discarded by the end of the following Wednesday. Corrected on-site; person in charge dated foods. Observed breakfast items cooling in the walk-in cooler, stacked up with tight-fitting lids.

From cooking temperature, cooling has two steps. For the first step, the food is cooled at room temperature from cooking temperature to 70 degrees F within two hours. For the second step, the food is moved to the walk-in to cool from 70 degrees F to 41 degrees F within another four hours. Both steps must be met in time or the food must be discarded. To facilitate rapid cooling, store in shallow pans, use metal pans for heat transfer, loosely cover or keep uncovered provided there is overhead protection; use ice bath, ice paddle, place in freezer or blast chiller or use ice as an ingredient. Corrected on-site; grits placed in freezer and cooled to 39 degrees F within the six-hour cooling period.

Observed wet wiping cloths stored on food contact surfaces. Once used, wiping cloth must be stored completely submerged in sanitizer or taken to dirty laundry area. Observed raw chicken juice being dumped into 3-compartment sink and soapy water in one of the prep sinks. 3-compartment sink must only be used for dish washing: one compartment for washing with soap, second compartment for rinsing in clear water and the third compartment for sanitizing with approved sanitizer. Then dishes should be moved to drainboard to air-dry. There are two prep sinks: one for meat and one for vegetables. They must only be used for food prep, no dish washing or hand-washing in prep sinks. Corrected on-site; sinks cleaned out and sanitized.

Observed debris in, on and around cooking and cooling equipment, walk-in coolers and food storage racks. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

Observed 3-compartment sink dripping into full pan of filthy water on the floor under the pipes. Plumbing shall be repaired according to law and maintained in good repair. Correct by: 04/08. Observed food and flour on floors in food prep and storage areas. Observed back kitchen door propped open. Door must be kept fully closed and seal must be intact and adequate to keep pests out. Observed flying pests in kitchen. Keep door closed, eliminate pest harborage conditions and use approved methods for trapping and removing pests. Corrected on-site; door closed and mop area tidied up. Inspector: Jump.

March 27

Chattanooga Subway #28919, 400 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

Score: 89

Observed soda nozzle with black organic material. Soda nozzle must be cleaned often enough to prevent accumulation. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Corrected on-site. Observed prohibited chemical being used for a food contact surface. Chemical sanitizers, including chemical sanitizing solutions generated on-site, and other chemical antimicrobials applied to food-contact surfaces shall meet requirements specified in the rules.

Tolerance exemptions for active and inert ingredients for use in antimicrobial formulations (food-contact surface sanitizing solutions). Peroxide sanitizers are not used on food contact surfaces. Corrected on-site. Observed deli meats cooling with tight-fitting lids and above 41 degrees F. Cooling shall be accomplished in accordance with the time and temperature criteria specified under DPH rules by using one or more of the following methods, depending on the type of food being cooled: placing the food in shallow pans or separating the food into smaller or thinner portions. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.

Sonic Drive-In #2954, 322 South Main Street

Score: 93

Observed no prep sink for sliced fruit. Facility must install fruit/veggie sink for fruits. Must correct within 60 days. Correct by 05/27. Observed food debris on wire/metal rack/shelf. Clean or repair. Correct by 05/27. Observed 3-compartment sink (back area) without an air gap or back flow prevention device. Repair to have an air gap or back flow prevention. Must correct within 60 days. Correct by 05/27. Observed floors, walls, ceiling and door seal (floor) not in good repair. All floors, walls and ceiling must be smooth and easily cleanable. Must correct within 60 days. Inspector: Konadu.

Sonic Drive-In #5288, 880 Buckhead Drive

Score: 96

Observed no prep sink for fruits and vegetables. Must install a prep sink for sliced fruit. Facility must correct within 60 days. Correct by 05/27. Observed damaged floors and ceiling tiles not in good condition. Floors and ceiling tiles must be repaired to be smooth and easily cleanable. Facility must correct within 60 days. Correct by 05/27. Inspector: Konadu.

March 30

Smoothie King, 357 Brampton Avenue

Score: 71

Each hand-washing sink or group of two adjacent hand-washing sinks shall be provided with a supply of hand-cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Observed utensils stored in both hand-washing sinks. A hand-washing facility may not be used for purposes other than hand-washing. Observed ice bucket stored on floor of facility and being used to dump ice into equipment on food contact surfaces. Observed sliced strawberries and boiled egg stored on prep counter without temp control. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Observed food debris on inside of reach-in units. Observed leaking pipe on ice filter system. Repair. Observed food debris on floors leaving sticky residue. Observed old food/smoothie stains on ceiling above blenders. Observed personal jacket stored next to facility foods Store personal items separate from facility items. Observed fruit flies in facility prep and storage area. Inspector: Konadu.

March 31

Checkers, 81 Northside Drive

Score: 96

Observed grime buildup on soda nozzles. Observed microwave ceiling with buildup and rust. Unit is not in good repair. Clean and sanitize soda nozzles and replace microwave. Inspector: Konadu.

Larry's Giant Subs, 701 Piedmont Loop

Score: 92

Observed commercial-made potato salad outside of its original container and not dated or labeled. Label with expiration date. Observed freshly-prepped tomatoes improperly cooling in a closed container with an internal temp of 63 degrees F. Leave containers partially-unlidded during cooling process.

Observed single-service cutlery not stored covered and protected against contamination. Fixed can opener station installed too close to hand-washing sink and in direct line of splashing. Must install a provision in between sink and can opener or move can opener to another location. Correct by 06/01. Observed metal storage shelves not in good repair with rusting. Repair and seal or replace shelves. All surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Correct by 06/01. Inspector: Konadu.

April 1

Wendy's, 500 Fair Road

Score: 100

No violations. Great job! Inspector: Jump.

April 2

Z Best, 224 South Main Street

Score: 50

Observed food handler use old/soiled gloves to touch raw meats then use gloves to mix ready-to-eat coleslaw. Food handlers shall wash hands and change gloves between changing tasks. Observed personal drinking cups without lid or straw stored in the food prep area. Personal drinking cups must have a lid and straw and be stored in designated areas. There shall be no eating or drinking in the food prep area.

Observed utensils being stored in hand-washing sinks. The hand-washing sink shall only be used for hand washing. Observed raw chicken being stored above other raw meats and ready-to-eat foods. Corrected on-site; raw chicken removed from middle shelf and placed on bottom shelf. Store raw meats according to cooking temperature. Corrected on-site. Observed raw meats and other foods being stored uncovered in cooling units. All foods shall be stored covered and protected against contamination.

Observed coleslaw and fried chicken cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed a chemical outside its original container not labeled with common name. Working containers used for storing poisonous or toxic materials such as cleaners and sanitizers taken from bulk supplies shall be clearly and individually identified with the common name of the material. Observed Fabuloso (non-food grade chemical) being used on a food prep surface. Only chemicals approved for food contact surfaces may be used in kitchen area.

Observed commercially-made dairy sauce outside of its original containers and not labeled with name and expiration date. Observed freshly-mixed coleslaw being cupped and lidded and stored in reach-in cooler without being cooled to 41 degrees F. Leave foods partially-uncovered during the cooling process. Foods must reach 41 degrees F before being covered/lidded. Observed soiled wiping cloths on prep counter. Store wet wipes in sanitizer buckets.

Observed heavy batter buildup on reach-in cooler door handle. Clean. Observed food debris on floor. Observed personal items (vape pen, phones and drinks) on food prep counter. Keep personal items stored in designated areas for employees. Inspector: Konadu.

April 6

Kickback Shack, 1623 Old Mills Road

Score: 100

Unit will only serve hot-held meats and chips. Inspector: Konadu.