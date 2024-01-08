Bulloch County public schools to be closed Tuesday due to expected severe weather

Bulloch County Schools’ announced Monday afternoon all schools and offices would be closed on Tuesday for all students and employees due to expected severe weather.

According to a release from Hayley Greene, Public Relations director for the school district, the decision was made after monitoring the latest official weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.



A current advisory from the NWS places Bulloch County under a wind advisory from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Thunderstorms with winds from 25 to 35 mph and wind gusts up to 46 mph are expected.

“Travel becomes unsafe under these conditions, especially for school buses,” Greene said. “The potential also exists for power outages and falling trees.”

Greene said the school district expects to reopen Wednesday.





OTC to close

Ogeechee Technical College will close its campus Tuesday, according to an announcement Monday afternoon.

"The safety of the campus community is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, all classes will be cancelled, and all campuses will be closed Tuesday, January 9. The College will resume normal operations on Wednesday, January 10."





GS to close

Classes will move online for all of Georgia Southern University’s campuses on Tuesday, according to a release sent Monday afternoon.

All campuses will have virtual operations, with only essential personnel reporting to campus. All other employees have been instructed to work remotely.

Students living on campus are welcome to shelter in place in their residence halls. All university-sponsored events will be canceled.

For more information and updates, visit www.GeorgiaSouthern.edu/alert.







