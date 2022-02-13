Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in December and January by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Dec. 13

➤ A Forceful Taste -- Mobile, 140 West Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: LaRon Randall.





Dec. 15

➤ 168 Chinese Kitchen, 456 South Main Street

▲ Score: 89

Observed uncovered foods stored in the reach-in freezer. Observed broken scoop with missing handles being stored in between use in the rice bin. Observed exterior door in kitchen with no weather strip. Enough light is showing that mice can enter. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Big Dog Snow Cones, 8556 Clito Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Fire Cannon, LLC, dba Firehouse Subs, 600 Brannen Street Suite B

▲ Score: 90

Observed cleaner bottle missing label. Store all wiping cloths in between uses. Clean bottom of reach-in coolers. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Willow Pond Assisted Living, 4344 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed dishwasher missing sanitizer. Observed food on floor in freezer. Inspector: Robinson.





Dec. 16

➤ Southern Billiards & Burgers/Cowboys, 200 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 81

Observed moldy marinara sauce in reach-in cooler in kitchen. Observed ice scoop stored with handle in contact with ice. Observed missing knob for cold water at hand-washing sink. Repair plumbing fixture. Observed heavy build-up on floors in dishwashing area where clean dishes are stored. Observed dead cock roaches throughout establishment. Keep up with pest control and removal. Inspector: Jump.





Dec. 20

➤ Ole Times Country Buffet, 24033 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 81

Observed chemicals stored in hand sink. Hand sinks are used for hand-washing only. Observed hand sink missing hand soap. Observed fish on counter with internal temperature of 50 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed pork chops on counter with internal temperature of 48 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. All potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed pasta salad stored in walk-in cooler stored covered to cool. Observed fish thawing in holding water. Foods must be thawed using running cold water, refrigeration, microwave or during the cooking process. Observed dirty wiping cloths stored in bottom of prep sink. Inspector: Robinson.





Dec. 21

➤ Books-A-Million/Joe Muggs, 343 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 94

Observed food worker without hair restraint. Observed food debris in bottom of coolers. Inspector: Randall.





Dec. 30

➤ Barberito's, 1100 Brampton Avenue East

▲ Score: 95

Observed out-of-date buttermilk. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Shield lights. Inspector: Brad Wiggins.





Jan. 4

➤ PepperJack's Deli & Grill, 83 Parrish Street, Portal

▲ Score: 80

No current certified food safety manager (CFSM) certification on file or displayed. Certification must be valid and displayed. Observed uncovered foods in cooking area of kitchen -- cooked chicken tenders, cooked fries and flour for dredging. All foods shall be covered while not in-use unless they are in a cooling process. Observed chicken tenders with an internal temperature of 76 degrees F with no procedure for non-continuous cooking. Provide employees and health authority with an approved procedure for cooking, cooling, reheating and temperature monitoring. Discussed cooking and then hot-holding using a heat lamp with manager as a better alternative. Observed food stored in grocery bags in reach-in freezer. All food should be stored in original container or packaging. Single-use items should not be reused for other items. Observed excessive damage to reach-in refrigerators. Equipment should be repaired and kept clean. Observed heavy organic matter build-up in mop sink basin and plumbing fixtures. Schedule cleanings to keep clean. Observed excessive debris on floors and under cooking equipment. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Kitchen floor has excessive wear and cannot be easily cleaned. Repaint/reseal floor. Inspector: Jump.





Jan. 7

➤ Bull & Barrel, 30 West Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Employee health reporting forms must be signed and filed on-site. Observed to-go cups stored on counter. Single-use to-go cups should be stored in original packaging or in dispenser. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Nonna Picci Wood Fired Pizza, 807 South Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed food service employees working in kitchen without proper hair restraints or beard restraints. Hats or hair nets/beard restraints must be worn when working in food prep area. Observed debris on shelving. Should be cleaned and/or repainted. Inspector: Jump.





Jan. 11

➤ Chili's, 435 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed two hand-washing sinks blocked. Hand-washing sinks are to be used only for hand-washing and are to be directly accessible at all times; corrected on-site. Observed ice in direct contact with pasta as a method to cool down. If using ice bath, it must be in separate container from the food. Observed employee's personal cell phone on cutting board where food prep was taking place. Observed bag of onions stored on the floor in dry storage area. Inspector: Jump.

➤ McAlister's Deli Of Statesboro, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite A

▲ Score: 96

Observed workers without beard guards. Observed employees wearing bracelets. Observed build-up of food debris on bottoms of reach-in cooler/freezer. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Seasons of Japan, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 8

▲ Score: 87

Observed hand sink blocked by knife sharpener. Observed food stored on the floor in walk-in freezer. Observed food prep worker wearing a watch. Observed food prep worker missing beard net. Observed in-use utensils stored in stagnant water. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed back door missing protecting floor seal. Inspector: Randall.

➤ The SmoQue Pit, 454 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed unlabeled food storage containers with unknown sauce stored on counter in kitchen. All food items should be labelled with common name of food. Observed whole milk in walk-in cooler with expiration date of 12/27/2021. Corrected on-site; product discarded. Observed used, damp wiping cloths stored on counter and in 3-compartment sink. Wiping cloths should be stored in sanitizing solution or in soiled cloths hamper. No test strips available to test sanitizing solution in dishwasher or sanitizer buckets. Sealant is worn away on concrete floor in kitchen and needs to be re-sealed so that it is easily cleanable. Inspector: Jump.