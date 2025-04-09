Brunswick port sets monthly record for autos, heavy equipment volumes

ATLANTA — The Port of Brunswick handled an all-time record of 91,360 units of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo last month, up 18% compared to March of last year, the Georgia Ports Authority reported Tuesday. As was the case with container trade at the Port of Savannah, higher volumes of vehicles and heavy equipment at Brunswick was due in part to customers front-loading orders to avoid new tariffs. The Port of Brunswick has become the nation's busiest for Roll-on/Roll-off cargo.