Brooklet man killed after chase, firing at police

A Brooklet man was shot and killed after exchanging shots with law enforcement officers from multiple agencies during an incident late Sunday night in Effingham County.

According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, an Effingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop on Old River Road about 11:30 p.m. July 2.

The driver, who was later identified as Sam Knight, 40, of Brooklet, got out of the truck and spoke with the deputy. When the deputy walked to the passenger side of the truck, the release stated Knight ran to the truck and drove away from the stop.

Knight traveled several miles down Old River Road before turning onto the westbound on ramp of Interstate 16. Knight began firing at the pursuing deputy, who returned fire. Knight then lost control of the truck, causing it to come to rest on its passenger side.

According to the release, Knight and Effingham County deputies exchanged more gunfire. A few minutes later, Georgia State Patrol troopers and a Bryan County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene. Knight and law enforcement officers from the multiple agencies exchanged more gunfire. Knight was hit multiple times and died at the scene.

No officers or deputies were injured in the incident, the GBI release said.

The Georgia State Patrol requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation of the incident. Knight’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for an autopsy.

It was determined that troopers from the Georgia State Patrol, deputies from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy from the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the shooting.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be given to the Ogeechee District Attorney’s Office for review.

So far in 2023, the GBI has been requested to investigate 48 officer involved shootings in Georgia.