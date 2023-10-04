'Brier Creek Battlefield' group hears presentation on 'Treaty of Paris 1781'

"The Brier Creek Revolutionary War Battlefield Association, Inc. held its semi-annual Banquet Sept. 21 at the Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro.

With President Stephen Hammond presiding, 51 Association members were in attendance.

After the call to order, the Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard Commander Steve Burke held the Presentation of Colors followed by the Pledge of Allegiance by Tommy Christopher, chairman of the BCRWBA Board.

President Hammond then introduced some dignitaries and presented an update on what was happening at the Brier Creek Battlefield.

Compatriot Charles Perry then said the blessing prior to dinner.

After the meal, author and retired educator Larry Stephens introduced the speaker, Dr. John Derden, who presented his program on "The Treaty of Paris of 1781."

President Hammond then called on the Color Guard Commander Burke to "Retrieve the Colors."

Perry closed the banquet with the benediction.



