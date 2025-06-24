By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Boost in storage helps Port of Savannah weather tariffs
May was second busiest on record
Port of Savannah
Over the first 11 months of fiscal year 2025, the Georgia Ports Authority’s trade is up 493,635 twenty-foot equivalent container units to 5.3 million TEUs, up 10.3% compared to the same period a year ago. Docked ships and stored containers are shown in this photo at the Port of Savannah. (Photo courtesy Georgia Ports Authority)
ATLANTA — Increased storage capacity is helping the Port of Savannah offset some of the impacts of the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Last month was Savannah's second busiest May on record, exceeded only by May of 2022. Savannah handled 500,900 20-foot equivalent container units (TEUs), up 2.2% over the same month last year, the Georgia Ports Authority reported Tuesday.
