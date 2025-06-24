ATLANTA — Increased storage capacity is helping the Port of Savannah offset some of the impacts of the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Last month was Savannah's second busiest May on record, exceeded only by May of 2022. Savannah handled 500,900 20-foot equivalent container units (TEUs), up 2.2% over the same month last year, the Georgia Ports Authority reported Tuesday.
Boost in storage helps Port of Savannah weather tariffs
May was second busiest on record
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter