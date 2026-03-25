BOE to begin 2027 budget discussions Thursday

The Bulloch County Board of Education will discuss its fiscal year 2027 budget during four public board sessions beginning Thursday and running through May 14, with a final budget expected to be adopted June 11.

According to a release from the school district, the sessions will be held

March 26, April 2, April 23 and May 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the school district's Central Office on Williams Road.

All meetings are open to the public and include a time for public comment. Anyone who would like to address the board during the meeting should arrive before 6:30 p.m. and sign the speakers' form at the podium in the boardroom. Each speaker is allotted three minutes.

During the budget meetings, the Board will discuss revenues and expenditures for the school district's five funds: (1) the General Fund, which is its main operating fund; (2) the Capital Projects Fund, which funds facility improvements; (3) the Special Revenue Fund; (4) the School Nutrition Fund; and (5) the Debt Service Fund.

Discussions will focus first on General Fund expenditures until later this spring when more information from local and state revenue sources becomes available, allowing for more accurate revenue projections.

The school district's departments worked up their budgets in January and February in preparation for budget meetings. After completing discussions, the school district will advertise a tentative budget in the print edition of the Statesboro Herald on May 21. Also, the budget will be posted it on its website at bullochschools.org/budget for all to access.

The board is scheduled to vote on the final budget on June 11. A new budget must be finalized no later than June 30, ahead of the new fiscal year that begins on July 1.