BOE tentatively adopts 3-mill property tax hike
Year-in-advance plan of deep cuts to schools got community’s attention
Teachers attending Wednesday's special meeting of the Bulloch County Board of Education stand at the request of Transitions Learning Center Administrator Tim Rountree, at lectern, as he speaks for keeping the TLC open and not cutting teaching jobs. - photo by AL HACKLE/Staff
After a public input session in which more than 20 of the 25 citizens who signed up to speak spoke in favor of a tax increase if it would avoid eliminating classroom teaching jobs and closing the Transitions Learning Center, the Bulloch County Board of Education voted 5-3 Wednesday evening to publish a tentative 2025 property tax rate of 10.4 mills. This was discussed as a “3-mill” increase.
