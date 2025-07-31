After a public input session in which more than 20 of the 25 citizens who signed up to speak spoke in favor of a tax increase if it would avoid eliminating classroom teaching jobs and closing the Transitions Learning Center, the Bulloch County Board of Education voted 5-3 Wednesday evening to publish a tentative 2025 property tax rate of 10.4 mills. This was discussed as a “3-mill” increase.
BOE tentatively adopts 3-mill property tax hike
Year-in-advance plan of deep cuts to schools got community’s attention
