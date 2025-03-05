On a cool, clear Tuesday morning, about 200 people gathered for Bulloch County's annual Blessing of the Crops at the Hunter Cattle Company farm in Stilson.

Sponsored by the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Morris Bank Market President John Roach welcomed the group.

"As we gather for the Blessing of the Crops, we recognize the tireless efforts of our agricultural community — the backbone of our region's prosperity," Roach said. "In partnerships like this, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting sustainable farming practices and ensuring a vibrant future for Bulloch County's agricultural heritage."

Joey Fennell, a patient peer advocate at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, offered the first prayer.

"God, from the very beginning of time, you commanded the earth to produce vegetation and fruit of every kind," he began. "You provide the Sower with seed and give bread to eat. God, we pray that this land, enriched by your bounty and cultivated by human hands, may be fertile with abundant crops. And then, God, we promise, enriched by the gifts of your goodness, will praise you unceasingly. We thank you, O God, for the many blessings you give to each one of us, our families, that you provide for us.

"And for what you do to the soil, we pray for the water that is needed and we pray for the hands and the machinery and all that goes into producing crops for this community and communities around us. We thank you God for the farmer and for the gifts that you give him and her and families who are represented by them. God, hear our prayers as we offer them to you now."

Among the contemplative group, Carolyn Ethridge offered her prayer:

"I just want to thank you for this beautiful, beautiful Tuesday morning. For a beautiful place to come and just really lift up you and lift up our farms and community. I just want to thank you for your provision. Lord, I love the verse in Isaiah 40-31 that says 'We won't grow weary and that your wings and your strength will reward us.'

"I know each year the harvest has just been beautiful and bountiful and I pray for a wonderful, wonderful harvest season. Thank you for our farmers and their families and all the partners in our community, our business community. Thank you for our chamber and just all that it does to partner with the farmers and the ag community. Master, please bless this event and bless this harvest season."

Carolyn Etheridge, center, offers a prayer at the annual Blessing of the Crops event Tuesday at the Hunter Cattle Company farm in Stilson. (JIM HEALY/staff)



Following the prayers, Bill Tyson, the University of Georgia's county extension coordinator for Bulloch County, offered a short keynote address, listing the powerful impact agriculture has "just about anywhere you can think of."

"I am going to talk about some of the good things that agriculture provides to local communities, counties, states, countries and the world," Tyson said.

"Agriculture ensures the availability of food for the population, both domestically and for export, maintaining food security. Whether it is row crops, vegetables or livestock, farmers provide food and fiber for all in the world.

Bill Tyson, the University of Georgia’s county extension coordinator for Bulloch County, offered a short keynote address at Tuesday's Blessing of the Crops event.(JIM HEALY/staff)



"Farming and agriculture provide millions of jobs from farm laborers to food processing, to transportation and retail.

"Farming is deeply embedded in the United States culture and in Bulloch County honoring traditions and practices passed down through generations. There are farms here in Bulloch County that are on their fifth, sixth and seventh generations on that farm.

"Agriculture promotes the sustainable use of natural resources such as soil, water and renewable energy sources. Preserving farmland creates the opportunity for people to be connected to the land, their food, and the farmers who grow it. It also benefits the environment through and soil quality, reducing erosion, preserving water for future generations.

"This county was built on agriculture and there's no reason that it should not continue to thrive as we move into the future," Tyson concluded. "God bless agriculture and all those who provide such products and services to individuals."