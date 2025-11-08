Best of the Boro 2025 - The Saucy Shrimp

A fire on April 16, 2024 gutted and ultimately forced the closure of The Saucy Shrimp – one of Statesboro’s most popular restaurants. In fact, since it opened as The Boiling Shrimp in 2014, The Saucy Shrimp was, for 10 consecutive years – every year it was eligible – selected in Best of the Boro voting as the Best Seafood Restaurant in the area.

Then, on April 16, 2025, one year to the day after the fire at The Saucy Shrimp, Adam Tsang reopened the restaurant at the site of Soyumi in the Statesboro Crossing shopping center. And the five months it has been open was enough for Best of the Boro voters to restore the Best Seafood Restaurant honor in 2025 to The Saucy Shrimp.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Tsang said. “The community welcomed us back with open arms, I am so grateful.

“We had an opening that was truly remarkable. We really didn’t do any marketing. We just quietly opened and we were packed.”

Tsang also said reopening on the same date as the fire was intentional.

“We didn’t want that date to have any more power over us as an organization,” he said. “I stressed to our people that the new Saucy Shrimp is the future and we all believe in that.”

Tsang said he is “humbled and grateful” for the restaurant to earn Best of the Boro again.

“We plan to be even more a part of the community,” he said. “To be more involved with schools. To really give back wherever we can.”