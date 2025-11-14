Best of the Boro 2025 - PowerCo Utilities, LLC

PowerCo Utilities is proud to celebrate its first-ever Best of the Boro win, taking home the title of Best Electrician.

Founded in 2020 by Geoffrey and Cristle Chaney, the company has quickly built a reputation for reliable service, expert craftsmanship, and community commitment.

Specializing in underground and overhead lighting, PowerCo Utilities is more than just a utility contractor. They are a company that puts people and safety first. “I believe our company was voted Best in the Boro because we put people first. We don’t just install street lights. We create safe, reliable, and welcoming environments. Our team takes pride in providing dependable service,” says Cristle Chaney.

From laying underground cables to restoring power after storms, PowerCo Utilities uses modern tools and advanced techniques to serve clients across all types of terrain. Their services also include land excavation, light installation, and aerial operations, executed with a focus on safety and efficiency. “Not just installing lights, but creating safer, more welcoming public spaces,” Chaney adds.

What truly sets the company apart is its heart. PowerCo Utilities focuses on environmental responsibility by beautifying the region and adhering to a greener future. They also regularly contribute to the community by sponsoring local school sports teams.

“We want our customers to know that every light we install is about more than brightness. It’s about safety, trust, and community. Your streets matter to us. We’ll always keep them shining.”