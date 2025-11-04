Best of the Boro 2025 - Lane Dentistry

For more than three decades, Dr. Ricky Lane and the team at Lane Dentistry have been committed to transforming smiles and building relationships that last. Voted Best of the Boro year after year, the practice is recognized not only for its advanced dental care but also for its dedication to patients and the community.

At Lane Dentistry, patients are cared for by a team that values both excellence and compassion. From restorative treatments that rebuild and renew smiles, like crowns and implants, to cosmetic enhancements such as veneers and professional whitening, the team provides care for the entire family. Their commitment to continuing education and technology ensures patients receive modern dentistry in a comfortable, welcoming environment.

“Our mission has always been to treat people, not just teeth,” Dr. Lane said. “That takes a team of people who lead with heart. I am proud of the way our team listens, encourages, and serves each patient as if they were family.”

That philosophy has earned Lane Dentistry the loyalty of generations of families in Statesboro. Patients often say they come for the expertise, but they return for the warmth, consistency, and trust they experience with the entire team.

Being voted Best of the Boro once again is a humbling reminder of the confidence this community places in Lane Dentistry. “We are deeply grateful to serve Statesboro, and honored to be your dental home,” Dr. Lane said.