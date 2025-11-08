Best of the Boro 2025 - CORE Credit Union

Since 1974, CORE Credit Union has been more than just a place to manage money—it has been a trusted financial partner for generations of families in our community. This year, CORE proudly celebrates its 10th “Best of the Boro” win, taking home the award for Best Bank/Credit Union in 2025.

Owned entirely by its members, CORE Credit Union operates with a not-for-profit structure that ensures earnings are returned directly to the people it serves. From savings and checking accounts to auto loans, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans, CORE provides everyday financial solutions with competitive rates and the modern conveniences members expect—like mobile banking, ITMs, instant-issue debit cards, and digital wallets.

But what truly sets CORE apart is its local foundation. “We’re proud to be the only locally owned and operated financial institution in our community,” says Julie Morrison. “All of our decisions are made right here by people who live and work in the same neighborhoods as our members.”

CORE’s commitment goes well beyond traditional banking. Through financial education, community involvement, and support for local schools, nonprofits, and initiatives, CORE continues to invest in the people and places that make Statesboro strong. This balance of modern service and hometown values is why members have trusted CORE for over 50 years—and why they have voted CORE among the best time and again.

“We want our members to know that they are truly at the heart of everything we do,” Morrison adds. “As a credit union, we are not focused on profits—we are focused on people. That means better rates, fewer fees, and decisions made locally with their best interests in mind. CORE is not just a place to bank. We are a partner in financial success and in building a stronger community together.”

With a legacy of service, a vision for growth, and a mission rooted in people over profits, CORE Credit Union is proud to continue serving Statesboro as both a financial leader and a community partner.