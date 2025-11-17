Best of the Boro 2025 - Annie’s Nails Salon

Since opening its doors in 2016, Annie’s Nails Salon has become a trusted self-care destination in Statesboro. Owned by Tom Berry and Kally Giang, the salon is proud to celebrate its ninth consecutive year of being named Best of Boro—winning in both Best Nail Salon and Best Lash Extensions for 2025.

Annie’s offers a wide variety of services, including manicures, pedicures, acrylics/solar, overlay, dipping powder (SNS), Gel-X, builder gel, hybrid/tap gel, waxing, tinting, and lash extensions. By combining high-quality products with skilled techniques, the team ensures every client leaves feeling confident and cared for.

What makes Annie’s unique goes far beyond its service menu. “At Annie’s, we focus on real care, real results, and real connection,” says co-owner Kally Giang. “Our team goes above and beyond every day to make sure each customer leaves happy, relaxed, and confident—whether they’re coming in for a pampering pedicure, strong natural nails, flawless lashes, or long-lasting waxing and tinting.”

The salon stands out by offering natural nail care options like dipping powder, builder gel, hybrid gel, and Gel-X for clients who want strong, healthy nails without acrylics. Customers also appreciate the all-in-one self-care experience with nails, lashes, and waxing available in one convenient location.

Perhaps most importantly, Annie’s Nails Salon has built its reputation on community. “We are a community nail salon,” Kally explains. “We are lucky to have Statesboro accept us and support us from Day 1.” That sense of connection is what keeps clients coming back—not just for beautiful results, but for the welcoming atmosphere summed up in their motto: “What happens at Annie’s, stays at Annie’s.”

For nine years in a row, Statesboro has shown its love and support by voting Annie’s as one of the best. And Annie’s continues to give that love right back. “We want our customers to know that we have their back,” says Kally. “We will be here for anything—and to make Statesboro feel like home. Relax and enjoy.”