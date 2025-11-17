Best of the Boro 2025 - East Georgia Women’s Center

For more than 35 years, East Georgia Women’s Center has been a cornerstone of women’s healthcare in the Statesboro community. Owned and operated by Dr. George Palmer and Debra Palmer, the practice is proud to once again be recognized in the 2025 Best of the Boro Awards—earning the title of Best OBGYN Office as well as celebrating Jessica Smith’s honor as Best Nurse Practitioner.

The center offers comprehensive services in women’s health, prenatal care, and postpartum care, with a mission to combine advanced medical expertise with compassionate, personalized attention. From routine checkups to complex concerns, the team ensures that every patient feels supported, understood, and cared for.

“What makes our office unique is the way we blend advanced healthcare with a warm, personal touch,” says co-owner Debra Palmer. “We want patients to feel truly seen and heard—never rushed or overlooked. At East Georgia Women’s Center, you are more than a patient—you are family.”

That dedication to building trust and lasting relationships has been recognized year after year. The center has now received over 10 Best of the Boro wins for Best OBGYN Office, and Nurse Practitioner Jessica Smith has been honored five times for her outstanding care.

The team credits this recognition to their genuine commitment to patient well-being. “Our patients know they can count on us for more than excellent medical care,” Palmer explains. “They trust us to listen, to support, and to guide them through every stage of life with compassion.”

At East Georgia Women’s Center, the focus extends beyond medicine—it is about creating a safe, welcoming environment where questions are encouraged, concerns are addressed, and care is always tailored to the individual.