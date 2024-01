About 11,000 students returned to the 15 campuses of the Bulloch County Schools district Thursday morning after the end of Christmas break.

Langston Chapel Elementary School assistant principal Valencia Wooten helps fifth grader Laylah Harn, 11, find her bus on her first day at LCES as Bulloch County Schools get back to work. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The next time off for students is Winter Break, set for Feb. 12-16, which is followed by Spring Break, April 1-5. The last day of the 2023-24 school year is May 24.



Langston Chapel Elementary School third grader Zaelen Mincey, 9, gets a hug from teacher Amy Tapley before he gets on his bus home. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff