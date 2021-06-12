Autopsy: Body found on road is missing Georgia teacher

SANDERSVILLE — An autopsy confirms that a body found June 4 on a rural road in eastern Georgia is a missing teacher.



Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran tells WMAZ-TV that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms the remains belonged to 46-year-old Tina Prince. Cochran said he met with family members Friday to discuss the autospy, but said it's too soon to say how Prince died.

The body was found near a clay mine outside Sandersville.

The first grade teacher was last seen May 28 when she left a restaurant after getting phone calls, telling her daughter she was leaving to meet a man later identified as 31-year-old Aaron Matthew Adams.

Adams was arrested the day the body was found, charged with felonies for concealing a death and false statements. Jail records show Adams remained jailed Friday without bail. It's unclear if Adams has a lawyer to speak for him.

A warrant says Adams 'hindered the discovery' of the body. Cochran says he anticipates additional charges.

Deputies have said Adams and Prince had previously dated.

Cochran earlier told The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville that Adams claimed the two went to his house outside Sandersville, but that Adams awakened the morning after meeting Prince and discovered she was nowhere to be found.



