Autism decals aim to help law enforcement interactions

Behavioral Pediatrics Resource Center of Statesboro is working in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies to help them better respond in emergencies that involve interactions with autistic individuals. The Occupants with Autism Decal Program was launched earlier this year and aims to foster a better understanding between law enforcement and Bulloch County residents who may be a parent or caregiver of a person with autism. Also, the program helps increase law enforcement awareness about autism and the characteristics individuals with autism may exhibit.