ATLANTA – Legislation that would regulate an alternative method for disposing of the dead is moving through the Georgia General Assembly, leaving astonished lawmakers in its wake. “You’re blowing my mind here today because I didn’t know this was allowed,” said Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, chairman of a committee that heard Senate Bill 241 last month. The measure seeks regulations for “organic human reduction facilities.”
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust; Georgia legislature considers alternative path for corpses
