ArtsFest set for April 15 at Sweetheart Circle





Albert Einstein once said, “Creativity is contagious — pass it on.”

The ArtsFest event in Statesboro has done just that for 40 years.

ArtsFest will once again return to Sweetheart Circle on the campus of Georgia Southern University April 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event is free and all ages are welcome.

ArtsFest began the early 1980s as a community outreach effort for the Georgia Southern University Art Department to engage talented faculty members and students with the youth of this community — and to have fun doing it, while creating an awareness of the many types of art.

The Bulloch Recreation and Parks Department, with the help of the university and many other community sponsors and organizations, took over the event in 2016 with Recreation Department serving as host. The event, held in its traditional spot on Sweetheart Circle on the GSU campus, typically sees more than 4,000 folks enjoy the festival.

ArtsFest offers Art Stops, an Artist Market and a community stage with local entertainment. The event celebrates the arts and arts education through performances, exhibiting and demonstrating artists, and hands-on activities and games.

According to a release from the Recreation Department, festival-goers create their own artwork at over 30 Art Stops. With more community and organizational involvement this year, there will be many new Art Stops alongside community favorites.

Art Stops allow participants to explore types, techniques and mediums of art while learning about various subject matters not always pertaining to fine art.

Patrons can mold creations at the clay factory, create a paint-a-pet rendition of their own furry friends, make their own musical instruments, use a rainbow of watercolors to create one-of-a-kind pieces, get their faces painted, tie dye their souvenir T-shirt that will be available for $5, and so much more — all for the young and the young-at-heart.

There will be an Artists Market filled with unique creations available for purchase. Artists from around the region will be on-site creating their one-of-a-kind pieces.

On the Community Stage, there will be a variety of local acts including dance teams, a magic show, a ballet academy and the university opera program performance.

There will also be inflatables for the children, as well as bubble pools and a Paint Place filled with easels and paint for all to use.

Also, there will be the traditional festival foods such as popcorn, funnel cakes, hamburgers, hotdogs, ice treats and more.

ArtsFest is sponsored by Dabbs, Hickman, Hill and Cannon CPAs and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. Many other sponsors and community organizations also support the event through monetary donations, in kind donations, and donations of time and talent.

For a detailed schedule for the day, visit www.bullochrec.com/artsfest.