Area students graduate, earn academic honors

December graduates from the University of Georgia

The University of Georgia celebrated more than 2,900 graduates in the Class of 2023 during Commencement ceremonies on Dec. 15. Below is a list of area graduates:

From Statesboro: Annalee Ashley, Kenneth Johnson, Jonathan Lumpkin, Suyeon Oh, Stephen Rogers and Chadrick Wright.

From Brooklet: Jordan Rosengart.

From Claxton: Anna Brown, Brisa Gomez and Wiley Greene.

From Metter: Rachel Deal and Carli Patterson.

From Sylvania: Lauren Boykin and Stephen Thompson.

From Ellabell: Haley Hannah and Yasmine Rivera.

From Cobbtown: Mack Harrelson.

From Twin City: Jermiah Williams.





Tidick named to Young Harris President's List

Lorin Tidick of Statesboro has been named to the Young Harris College's President's List for the Fall 2023 semester.

Students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average or better are eligible to be named to the President's List.





Jordan earns Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech

John Jordan of Metter earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Summer 2023 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.





Thomas earns Master of Science degree from Georgia Tech

Jada Thomas of Metter has earned a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Thomas was among approximately 1,725 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the Summer 2023 semester.





Waters, Sands make Dean's List at Belmont Univ.

Ava Waters of Statesboro and Virginia Sands of Claxton were named to the Dean's List at Belmont University in Nashville for the Fall 2023 semester.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).