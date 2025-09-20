Area residents named to Georgia Southern’s ‘40 Under 40’ Class for 2025

Several members of the Statesboro and Bulloch County community were named recently to the Georgia Southern University Alumni Association’s “40 Under 40” Class of 2025.

According to a release from Georgia Southern, the “40 Under 40” honorees were chosen by a selection committee that reviewed each individual’s professional expertise, achievements, dedication to charitable and community initiatives and commitment to Georgia Southern.

For the full list of “40 Under 40” Class of 2025 honorees and to learn more about the program, visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu/40Under40. The group will also be featured in the fall 2025 edition of Georgia Southern Magazine.





Caitlyn Cofer ➤ Caitlyn Cofer (’14)

▲ Director of Operations, Office of Career and Prof Development, Georgia Southern University

▲ College: College of Education

▲ Degree: M.Ed., Student Counseling and Personnel Services

Caitlyn Cofer serves Georgia Southern University in three impactful roles: QEP Director, Director of Operations in the Office of Career and Professional Development, and Legislative Internship Program Director. She co-led the creation and expansion of the Internship Scholarship Program, which has awarded over $500,000 to 360+ students, supporting internships across 36 states and 11 countries. Caitlyn also led the development of Georgia Southern’s 2025–2035 QEP, focused on career readiness, praised as “masterful” by accreditors. A proud supporter of campaigns like “”Only for Southern,”” Caitlyn exemplifies the power of giving back through time, talent, and dedication to student success.





David Cutler ➤ David Cutler (’13)

▲ Director of Development, Georgia Southern University

▲ College: Waters College of Health Professions

▲ Degree: B.S., Sport Management

David Cutler is a dedicated advancement professional at Georgia Southern University, where he proudly serves his alma mater each day. Motivated by a deep passion for the university and its mission, David takes great pride in representing Georgia Southern and contributing to its continued success. His commitment extends beyond his role—he also gives back financially to support current and future Eagles. To date, David has personally raised over $3 million in major gifts, playing a critical role in advancing the university’s goals. His work reflects a strong sense of loyalty, purpose, and pride in the Georgia Southern community.





Ryan Gibson ➤ Ryan Gibson (’17,’20)

▲ CFO, The Sack Company

▲ College: Parker College of Business

▲ Degree: BBA, Finance; MBA

Ryan Gibson is the Chief Financial Officer of The Sack Company, a Statesboro-based industry leader with over 450 employees and $100+ million in annual revenue. As CFO, Ryan oversees all financial operations, guiding strategic planning, growth initiatives, and long-term sustainability. A proud advocate for Georgia Southern, he has championed hiring and internship pipelines for students and graduates, helping shape the next generation of Eagle professionals. Ryan has also led impactful funding efforts for the Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation, creating opportunities that connect student-athletes to meaningful careers. His commitment to excellence and Eagle Nation drives both business success and community impact.





Kyle Hadden ➤ Kyle Hadden (’11)

▲ Owner, Hadden Capital

▲ College: College of Science & Mathematics

▲ Degree: B.S., Biology

Kyle Hadden remains deeply engaged with Georgia Southern University through his strong support of Eagle athletics. He contributes consistently through donations and fundraising efforts, particularly for the football and baseball programs, helping ensure student-athletes have the resources to compete at a high level. Kyle is also passionate about the continued growth and success of the Men’s and Women’s golf teams, dedicating both time and financial support. His involvement reflects a genuine commitment to the university’s athletic excellence and long-term success, as well as a desire to give back to a community that has significantly influenced his personal and professional journey.





Winfield Lee ➤ Winfield Lee (’16)

▲ Partner, Lee Hill and Johnston Insurors

▲ College: College of Behavioral & Social Sciences

▲ Degree: B.S., Recreation

Winfield Lee is deeply involved with Georgia Southern University Athletics, both personally and professionally. His company proudly serves as the Official Insurance Agency of Georgia Southern Athletics, and he has been a dedicated season ticket holder for baseball, basketball, and football since 2018. Winfield also supports the university through his work in risk management, offering assistance as needed. His connection to Georgia Southern spans generations—his grandfather was a Hall of Fame coach and athlete, and his grandmother founded the liberal arts program. With both parents as alumni and community pillars, Winfield proudly carries on a strong “True Blue” legacy.





Ben Phillips ➤ Ben Phillips (’13,’16,’22)

▲ Senior VP, Director of Learning & Development, AgSouth Farm Credit

▲ College: Parker College of Business, College of Education

▲ Degree: BBA, Management; Master of Education, Higher Education Administration; Doctor of Education, Education Leadership

Ben Phillips has built a life in Statesboro with his family, deeply rooted in supporting Georgia Southern. An avid Eagle fan, Ben has not missed a single home football game since 2008 and regularly attends athletic and donor events with his family. Professionally, he leads Learning and Leadership Development at AgSouth, designing and facilitating leadership programs enterprise-wide. He partners across departments to drive employee growth, focusing on leadership, mentoring, diversity, and collaboration. Ben’s commitment to GS and community reflects his passion for cultivating future leaders and strengthening the university’s mission.





Tim Stillwell ➤ Tim Stillwell (’11)

▲ College: Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering & Computing

▲ Degree: B.S., Civil Engineering Tech

A proud Georgia Southern alumnus, Tim is dedicated to giving back through his professional work, ensuring that campus facilities foster student success, innovation, and growth. In addition to overseeing major construction and planning efforts, he actively engages in leadership development programs, including the Leadership Development Institute and the Leadership Exploration and Development Cohort, helping to mentor and empower emerging leaders within the university community.



