The Savannah metro area economy began growing again in the fourth quarter of 2024 as it bounced back from weakness caused by the effects of Hurricane Helene in the third quarter, according to Georgia Southern University's newly released Q4 Economic Monitor. "Tourist-related activity recovered strongly, and activity at Georgia Ports Authority facilities closed out the year strongly to support the regional economy," said Michael Toma, Ph.D., Georgia Southern's Fuller E. Callaway Professor of Economics.
Area economy bounces back following Helene
Georgia Southern's Economic Monitor sees slowing growth in 2025
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter