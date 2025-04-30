Area economy bounces back following Helene

The Savannah metro area economy began growing again in the fourth quarter of 2024 as it bounced back from weakness caused by the effects of Hurricane Helene in the third quarter, according to Georgia Southern University's newly released Q4 Economic Monitor. "Tourist-related activity recovered strongly, and activity at Georgia Ports Authority facilities closed out the year strongly to support the regional economy," said Michael Toma, Ph.D., Georgia Southern's Fuller E. Callaway Professor of Economics.