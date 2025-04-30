By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Area economy bounces back following Helene
Georgia Southern's Economic Monitor sees slowing growth in 2025
Georgia ports - economic growth
According to Georgia Southern University's Q4 Economic Monitor, shipping container units handled at the Port of Savannah increased 4.2% during the final quarter of 2024. By December, containers handled were up by nearly 10% compared to previous-year data. (Photo courtesy Georgia Southern University)
The Savannah metro area economy began growing again in the fourth quarter of 2024 as it bounced back from weakness caused by the effects of Hurricane Helene in the third quarter, according to Georgia Southern University's newly released Q4 Economic Monitor. "Tourist-related activity recovered strongly, and activity at Georgia Ports Authority facilities closed out the year strongly to support the regional economy," said Michael Toma, Ph.D., Georgia Southern's Fuller E. Callaway Professor of Economics.
