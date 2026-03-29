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Archibald Bulloch Chapter NSDAR donates historical editions to Statesboro Library
DSDAR
Nelda Bishop, Archibald Bulloch Chapter NSDAR librarian, left, and receiving the gift is Cindy Hatchell, Manager of Youth and Family Services at the Statesboro Library.

In honor of America’s 250th Anniversary, three children’s books were presented to the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library by the Archibald Bulloch Chapter NSDAR for the children’s section: “Grace for President” and “Grace Goes to Washington” by Kelly DiPucchio, and a book about the Georgia salt marsh, “And the Tide Comes In” by Merryl Alber. 

The Archibald Bulloch Chapter NSDAR recently presented “From River to River – Traveling Lafayette’s 1825 Visit on Georgia’s Modern Landscape” to the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library. The book was presented in memory of four DAR members who died in 2025: Sherry Beaumont, Deborah Thompson, Virginia Yarber and Becky Renfroe. 

NSDAR
Nelda Bishop, DAR Chapter Librarian, left, presented the book to Kaitlyn Capper, Statesboro Genealogy Librarian.