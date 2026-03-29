Archibald Bulloch Chapter NSDAR donates historical editions to Statesboro Library

In honor of America’s 250th Anniversary, three children’s books were presented to the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library by the Archibald Bulloch Chapter NSDAR for the children’s section: “Grace for President” and “Grace Goes to Washington” by Kelly DiPucchio, and a book about the Georgia salt marsh, “And the Tide Comes In” by Merryl Alber.

The Archibald Bulloch Chapter NSDAR recently presented “From River to River – Traveling Lafayette’s 1825 Visit on Georgia’s Modern Landscape” to the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library. The book was presented in memory of four DAR members who died in 2025: Sherry Beaumont, Deborah Thompson, Virginia Yarber and Becky Renfroe.

Nelda Bishop, DAR Chapter Librarian, left, presented the book to Kaitlyn Capper, Statesboro Genealogy Librarian.





