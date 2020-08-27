April crash leads to vehicular homicide charges

A Glennville woman faces vehicular homicide charges related to a car crash in Ellabell in April. Emily Joyce Cope, 36, was also charged with driving while intoxicated.



A Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team investigation led to Cope, of Jack Jackson Road in Glennville, being charged in the deaths of Neil Howard Swickard, 76, and Carolyn Swickard, 80, of a Highway 46 address, said GSP Post 45 Secretary Ginger Robbins.

According to GSP accident reports, Cope was approaching a curve on Highway 119 near McDaniel Drive around 3:30 p.m. April 18 when she crossed the center line, striking the Swickards’ vehicle in the front as they approached from the opposite direction.

Reports state Carolyn Swickard was not transported and was deceased at the scene. Neil Swickard was taken to Memorial hospital in Savannah by Air Evac helicopter, while Cope was flown to the same hospital by Lifestar helicopter, reports said. Neil Swickard later died of his injuries.

After more than four months of investigation, GSP troopers charged Cope with two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, a felony charge. She is also charged with DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, and driving on the wrong side of the road. She is being held in the Bulloch County Jail without bond, according to jail records.

